  7 Countries Without a Railway System: Complete List and Reasons Explained

7 Countries Without a Railway System: Complete List and Reasons Explained

Railways are an essential part of transportation for many nations but a few countries still do not have a railway network. These nations rely on roads air travel and sea routes for movement and trade. Here are the seven countries that operate without any railway system and the reasons behind it :

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Iceland
Iceland

Iceland has no railway system because of its volcanic landscape and small population. Roads and domestic flights are more practical for travel.

Cyprus
Cyprus

Cyprus once had a railway but it shut down in the 1950s. Today road transport dominates because the island is small and well connected by highways.

Kuwait
Kuwait

Kuwait does not have an active railway network yet but future plans exist. The country depends mainly on highways for internal transport.

Oman
Oman

Oman lacks a railway system due to its mountainous terrain and scattered population. A proposed GCC rail network is still under planning.

Qatar
Qatar

Qatar has a metro system but no national railway for cargo or intercity travel. The country uses roads for goods and passenger movement.

Yemen
Yemen

Political instability and economic challenges have prevented Yemen from developing a railway network.

Libya
Libya

Libya began building a railway system but construction stopped due to conflict. Currently there is no functional railway network.

