7 Dangerous Food Combinations With Milk That May Harm Your Health
Combining certain foods with milk can disrupt the digestive process and potentially lead to health issues such as bloating, gas, indigestion, or skin problems. Ayurveda also cautions against specific combinations, suggesting they may create imbalances in the body. To maintain optimal digestive health, it is advisable to be mindful of what is consumed along with milk.
Bananas
Banana smoothies are liked by many but it might not suit everyone as the combination of milk and banana can slow down digestion and ayurveda consider it as toxic pairing, which can lead to cold and cough.
Fish
Eating fish and milk together is a controversial topic, this combination can lead to skin issues and imbalance in the body. It can also lead to bloating or discomfort, so its always advised not to drink milk after eating fish.
Citrus Fruits
Fruits like lemons or oranges should not be consumed with milk, Its acid can curdle the milk in your stomach and can lead to bloating and indigestion. If a person is sensitive it can also interfere nutrient absorption.
Salted or Spicy foods
Foods like pickles, chips and spicy curry should not be eaten with milk, as it can disturb digestion, cause acidity, and even skin issues like acne or rashes.
Sour foods
Foods such as tomatoes, tamarind, and yogurt combined with milk, may disturb the digestive process. This combination can lead to an upset stomach or food intolerance symptoms.
Melons
In ayurveda, it is strongly advised not to eat milk and melon as a combination, as melon has high water content that digest quickly but on the other hand milk takes longer to digest.
Radish
Combining milk with radish can possibly cause heartburn, acidity, or discomfort, this combination is considered as incompatible in traditional health systems. They both don't work well together in the stomach.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only, for more information you can talk to an ayurvedic doctor.