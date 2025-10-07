7 Delicious Dinners You Can Make with Just 5 Ingredients
Discover 7 delicious dinners you can prepare with just 5 ingredients. Perfect for busy weeknights, these recipes are quick, simple, and full of flavor, requiring minimal prep while delivering satisfying meals for the whole family.
Slow Cooker Asian Zing Chicken Noodles
Chicken thighs simmered in chili-soy-ginger sauce, shredded and tossed with fresh lo mein noodles, delivering bold, spicy comfort food.
Pesto Tortellini Bake
Tri-color cheese tortellini baked with ready-made pesto, prosciutto, and mozzarella for a rich, cheesy, satisfying weeknight pasta dish.
Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Skillet
Ground turkey, cheese, onion, taco seasoning, and sweet potato come together for an easy, flavorful one-pan meal ready in 30 minutes.
Curry Shrimp Linguine
Shrimp tossed with curry, cilantro, and coconut milk over linguine for a creamy, fragrant dinner with vibrant flavors and minimal effort.
Maple Mustard Chicken
Chicken breasts cooked with maple syrup and mustard create a sweet, tangy glaze perfect for an effortless cozy dinner.
Chickpea and Spinach Curry
A plant-based, protein-packed curry using chickpeas, spinach, onion, garlic, and curry powder for a nutritious, comforting meal.
4-Ingredient Cauliflower Alfredo Bake
Cauliflower baked in a creamy Alfredo sauce with minimal ingredients, ideal as a hearty side or light main dish.