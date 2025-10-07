LIVE TV
  • 7 Delicious Dinners You Can Make with Just 5 Ingredients

7 Delicious Dinners You Can Make with Just 5 Ingredients

Discover 7 delicious dinners you can prepare with just 5 ingredients. Perfect for busy weeknights, these recipes are quick, simple, and full of flavor, requiring minimal prep while delivering satisfying meals for the whole family.

October 7, 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Slow Cooker Asian Zing Chicken Noodles
1/7

Slow Cooker Asian Zing Chicken Noodles

Chicken thighs simmered in chili-soy-ginger sauce, shredded and tossed with fresh lo mein noodles, delivering bold, spicy comfort food.

Pesto Tortellini Bake
2/7

Pesto Tortellini Bake

Tri-color cheese tortellini baked with ready-made pesto, prosciutto, and mozzarella for a rich, cheesy, satisfying weeknight pasta dish.

Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Skillet
3/7

Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Skillet

Ground turkey, cheese, onion, taco seasoning, and sweet potato come together for an easy, flavorful one-pan meal ready in 30 minutes.

Curry Shrimp Linguine
4/7

Curry Shrimp Linguine

Shrimp tossed with curry, cilantro, and coconut milk over linguine for a creamy, fragrant dinner with vibrant flavors and minimal effort.

Maple Mustard Chicken
5/7

Maple Mustard Chicken

Chicken breasts cooked with maple syrup and mustard create a sweet, tangy glaze perfect for an effortless cozy dinner.

Chickpea and Spinach Curry
6/7

Chickpea and Spinach Curry

A plant-based, protein-packed curry using chickpeas, spinach, onion, garlic, and curry powder for a nutritious, comforting meal.

4-Ingredient Cauliflower Alfredo Bake
7/7

4-Ingredient Cauliflower Alfredo Bake

Cauliflower baked in a creamy Alfredo sauce with minimal ingredients, ideal as a hearty side or light main dish.

