7 Disha Patani Sexy & Bold Bralette Outfits That Gen Z Can Totally Copy
Disha Patani has recently made headlines after gunshots were fired outside her house in Civil Lines in Bareilly on September 11, 2025. The news is making rounds on the internet after a post went viral, showcasing two men- Virendra Charan and Mahendra Sara’s names being linked to the firing at her house. While the news created quite a stir, Disha continues to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. So, let’s shift the focus and explore Disha Patani bold and sexy bralette tops that Gen Z can totally copy.
Disha Patani in Hot Red Bralette
Disha Patani looks screaming hot in a Calvin Klein bralette with a plunging neckline. She hides the matching bottom with unbuttoned jeans.
Disha Patani in Orange Bralette
Disha Patani turns the heat up in an orange bralette with a deep neckline and halter neck. She opts for a matching bottom, making it more slutry.
Disha Patani in Black Bralette
Disha Patani looks hot in a black bralette with a halter neckline. She paired it with a bodycon skirt and black boots.
Disha Patani in Beige Bralette
Disha Patani stuns in a Calvin Klein beige bralette with white broad straps. She layered a matching underwear with beige denim jeans.
Disha Patani in Deep Blue Bralette
Disha Patani goes bold in a Calvin Klein deep blue bralette with a deep V neckline. She paired it with a matching underwear.
Disha Patani in Shimmer Bralette
Disha Patani turns heads in a Calvin Klein shimmery bralette with one shoulder strap design and bold cutout around the chest. She paired it with Calvin Klein printed denim jeans.
Disha Patani in Multicolor Bralette
Disha Patani looks glamorous in a unique multicolor bralette with a neon green bra under it. She wore it with a double-toned black and brown skirt.
Disclaimer
The content that follows is purely for style inspiration and entertainment purposes. No copyright was issued on the mentioned pictures.