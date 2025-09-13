7 Disha Patani Sexy & Bold Bralette Outfits That Gen Z Can Totally Copy

Disha Patani has recently made headlines after gunshots were fired outside her house in Civil Lines in Bareilly on September 11, 2025. The news is making rounds on the internet after a post went viral, showcasing two men- Virendra Charan and Mahendra Sara’s names being linked to the firing at her house. While the news created quite a stir, Disha continues to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. So, let’s shift the focus and explore Disha Patani bold and sexy bralette tops that Gen Z can totally copy.