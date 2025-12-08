7 Driest Places in the World You Can Visit in 2026
Some places on Earth are so dry that they barely receive a drop of rain for years. Yet, these extreme landscapes attract travelers with their unique beauty, dramatic views, and thrilling adventures. From deserts with red sand dunes to icy dry valleys, here are seven of the driest places in the world that you can actually visit.
Atacama Desert, Chile
The Atacama Desert is considered the driest non-polar desert on Earth, with areas that have recorded no rainfall at all. Its landscapes look like the surface of Mars — salt flats, red rocks, and clear skies perfect for stargazing. Adventure lovers visit to explore its unique geography and breathtaking sunsets.
Namib Desert, Namibia
The Namib Desert is one of the oldest deserts on the planet and receives extremely little rainfall. It is famous for its towering red sand dunes, especially at Sossusvlei, and the eerie Dead Vlei with dried ancient trees. The desert’s beauty and wildlife make it a top travel destination in Africa.
McMurdo Dry Valleys, Antarctica
Despite being surrounded by ice, the McMurdo Dry Valleys are almost completely free of snow because of extremely strong winds and no rainfall. This region looks so lifeless and barren that scientists compare it to Mars. Special permits are required to visit, making it a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
Sahara Desert, North Africa
The Sahara is the largest hot desert in the world and receives very little rainfall across huge areas. With endless sand dunes, ancient desert towns, and clear night skies, it offers unforgettable desert experiences. Countries like Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia provide access to its dramatic scenery.
Arica, Chile
Arica is one of the driest inhabited places on Earth, often going years without measurable rainfall. Despite the dryness, people live here because coastal fog brings just enough moisture to survive. The city offers beaches, desert landscapes, and a fascinating climate unlike anywhere else.
Lut Desert (Dasht-e Lut), Iran
The Lut Desert is known not only for being extremely dry but also for having some of the highest ground temperatures ever recorded. With massive rock formations, salt plains, and rugged terrain, it is a paradise for extreme explorers.
