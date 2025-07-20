LIVE TV
Budget Friendly Alternatives To Costly Coconut Water That Keep You Cool and Healthy

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health, but it doesn’t always require expensive drinks. There are affordable and easily available natural beverages that offer excellent hydration along with added health benefits. By incorporating such cost effective options into your daily routine, you can maintain energy levels, improve wellness, and stay refreshed without straining your budget. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 1:11 AM IST
Lemon water

Lemon water is one of the simplest and most affordable drinks for hydration. Just add a few slices of lemon to a glass of water for a healthy, revitalizing drink.

Buttermilk (Chaas)

A traditional Indian drink made from curd and water, often flavored with spices like cumin and mint. It is a great natural alternative to coconut water.

Sugarcane Juice

A naturally sweet and energizing beverage that provides instant hydration and energy. It is really very helpful in hot weather to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.

Cucumber Juice

This item has a high water content and when juiced, it becomes a cooling, hydrating drink. It is low in calories, an inexpensive yet highly effective option for daily hydration.

Barley Juice

A traditional drink by boiling barley grains in water, it's detoxifying properties can help in regulating body temperature, improving digestion, and maintaining hydration, especially during hot weathers.

Watermelon Juice

This juice is not only delicious but also packed with hydration benefits due to its high water content and natural sugars, an excellent alternative to expensive hydration drinks.

Herbal Infused Drinks

This water is made by infusing ingredients like ginger, mint, basil, or fennel seeds into water offer flavor, health benefits, and hydration. It is very easy to prepare at home and supports digestion.

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, viewers may have their own opinions.

