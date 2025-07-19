LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way

Earwax is a natural substance that protects and lubricates the ear canal, but excessive buildup can lead to discomfort, hearing loss, or infection. Safe ear care involves knowing when and how to intervene without harming the delicate structures of the ear.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
1/8

Warm water rinse

Flushing your ears gently with warm water can help soften and remove earwax. This method is safe and effective for mile buildup. Do this method carefully to avoid damaging eardrums.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
2/8

Over the counter ear drops

Pharmacies offer earwax removal drops that contain ingredients like carbamide peroxide, which soften and break down wax. It is easy to use but should not be used in excessive conditions.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
3/8

Hydrogen peroxide solution

A diluted hydrogen peroxide solution or less mixed with equal parts can be used to break down stubborn wax. Do consult a doctor if your ears are sensitive or you have any medical condition.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
4/8

Olive oil or mineral oil

Applying a few drops of warm olive oil or mineral oil into the ear can soften hardened wax, making it easier to remove naturally. This method is easy and safe, and can be used by all.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
5/8

Ear irrigation by a professional

If the earwax is stubborn, a healthcare professional can perform an ear irrigation. It's effective and generally painless, should be done by a trained professional to prevent ear damage.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
6/8

Manual removal by a doctor

If the wax is impacted or causing hearing loss, a doctor may use special tools like a curette or suction device to remove it manually.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
7/8

Avoiding cotton swabs

While it may seem like a removal method, it is important to include avoiding cotton swabs as a method of prevention.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

If you are experiencing pain, hearing loss, or signs of infection, consult a healthcare provider before using these methods.

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery
Are you facing hearing problems?? Everything You Need To Know About Removing Earwax The Right Way - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?