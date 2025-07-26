  • Home>
7 Delicious Indian Capsicum Dishes You Must Try at Home

Capsicum or Shimla Mirch is a vibrant veggie loved in Indian households. It blends perfectly into snacks, sabjis, pulaod and many new recipes. Here is a list of 7 must- try Indian recipes with capsicum that are both delicious and versatile.

July 26, 2025
Capsicum Besan Sabzi

It is a dry sabzi made with capsicum and gram flour (besan). It is spicy, nutty, and goes great with parathas or rotis.

Stuffed Capsicum (Bharwa Shimla Mirch)

It is capsicums filled with a spiced potato or paneer mixture. It is cooked whole or baked for a festive feel.

Capsicum Paneer Bhurji

It is scrambled paneer mixed with onions, capsicum, and masalas. It is a great protein packed side dish for chapati.

Capsicum Rice (Masala Capsicum Pulao)

It is a one pot comfort meal for busy days. It is a flavored rice dish with sautéed capsicum, onions, and lots of spices.

Capsicum Tikka Masala

It includes roasted capsicum and paneer cubes in creamy tomato gravy. It is a restaurant style curry for jeera rice or naan.

Capsicum Egg Bhurji

It is a quick and spicy dish, perfect for dinner or breakfast. It includes spicy scrambled eggs with chopped onions and capsicum.

Capsicum Corn Masala

It is a mild, colorful dish great for tiffin and kids. It includes sweet corns and capsicum in a lightly spicy onion-tomato base.

