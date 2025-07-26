7 Delicious Indian Capsicum Dishes You Must Try at Home
Capsicum or Shimla Mirch is a vibrant veggie loved in Indian households. It blends perfectly into snacks, sabjis, pulaod and many new recipes. Here is a list of 7 must- try Indian recipes with capsicum that are both delicious and versatile.
Capsicum Besan Sabzi
It is a dry sabzi made with capsicum and gram flour (besan). It is spicy, nutty, and goes great with parathas or rotis.
Stuffed Capsicum (Bharwa Shimla Mirch)
It is capsicums filled with a spiced potato or paneer mixture. It is cooked whole or baked for a festive feel.
Capsicum Paneer Bhurji
It is scrambled paneer mixed with onions, capsicum, and masalas. It is a great protein packed side dish for chapati.
Capsicum Rice (Masala Capsicum Pulao)
It is a one pot comfort meal for busy days. It is a flavored rice dish with sautéed capsicum, onions, and lots of spices.
Capsicum Tikka Masala
It includes roasted capsicum and paneer cubes in creamy tomato gravy. It is a restaurant style curry for jeera rice or naan.
Capsicum Egg Bhurji
It is a quick and spicy dish, perfect for dinner or breakfast. It includes spicy scrambled eggs with chopped onions and capsicum.
Capsicum Corn Masala
It is a mild, colorful dish great for tiffin and kids. It includes sweet corns and capsicum in a lightly spicy onion-tomato base.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.