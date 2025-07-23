  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals

Spiders often enter homes in search of food and shelter, but there are several natural and effective ways to keep them out without using any harsh chemicals. These simple home remedies not only help deter spiders but also contribute to a fresher, more organized living spaces. 

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
1/8

Peppermint oil spray

Spiders hate the strong smell of peppermint, mix 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a spray bottle and spritz it around windows, door frames, baseboards, and corners.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
2/8

White vinegar solution

Vinegar is a natural acid that spiders avoid, combine equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and apply it to cracks, crevices, and entry points.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
3/8

Citrus peels

Spiders dislike citrus scents. Rub lemon, orange, or lime peels along windowsills, and bookshelves. This method works as a fresh smelling repellent.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
4/8

Cedarwood chips or oil

Cedarwood naturally repels many insects, including spiders. Place cedarwood chips in closets, drawers, and corners or use cedar essential oil in a diffuser.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
5/8

Keep your home clean and clutter-free

A tidy home is one of the best defenses against spiders. Regularly vacuum webs, sweep corners, and reduce clutter where spiders can hide.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
6/8

Seal cracks and gaps

Spiders enter through small openings around doors, windows, and foundations. Inspect your home and seal any cracks with a caulk or weather stripping.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
7/8

Use chestnuts or home chestnuts

Chestnuts, particularly horse chestnuts, are believed to repel spiders due to their chemical compounds. Place a few in corners, on windowsills, or near doors.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, viewers should try these remedies on their own risk.

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery
7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?