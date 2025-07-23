7 Easy And Natural Home Remedies To Keep Spiders Out Without Using Chemicals
Spiders often enter homes in search of food and shelter, but there are several natural and effective ways to keep them out without using any harsh chemicals. These simple home remedies not only help deter spiders but also contribute to a fresher, more organized living spaces.
Peppermint oil spray
Spiders hate the strong smell of peppermint, mix 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a spray bottle and spritz it around windows, door frames, baseboards, and corners.
White vinegar solution
Vinegar is a natural acid that spiders avoid, combine equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and apply it to cracks, crevices, and entry points.
Citrus peels
Spiders dislike citrus scents. Rub lemon, orange, or lime peels along windowsills, and bookshelves. This method works as a fresh smelling repellent.
Cedarwood chips or oil
Cedarwood naturally repels many insects, including spiders. Place cedarwood chips in closets, drawers, and corners or use cedar essential oil in a diffuser.
Keep your home clean and clutter-free
A tidy home is one of the best defenses against spiders. Regularly vacuum webs, sweep corners, and reduce clutter where spiders can hide.
Seal cracks and gaps
Spiders enter through small openings around doors, windows, and foundations. Inspect your home and seal any cracks with a caulk or weather stripping.
Use chestnuts or home chestnuts
Chestnuts, particularly horse chestnuts, are believed to repel spiders due to their chemical compounds. Place a few in corners, on windowsills, or near doors.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, viewers should try these remedies on their own risk.