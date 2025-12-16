LIVE TV
  • 7 Easy Steps To Make Besan Ka Sheera At Home For Winter Energy Warmth And Strength

7 Easy Steps To Make Besan Ka Sheera At Home For Winter Energy Warmth And Strength

Besan Ka Sheera is a traditional Indian winter dessert known for its warming nature and high energy value. Made using gram flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, this sheera is commonly prepared during cold months to keep the body warm and energized. It is easy to digest, nourishing, and especially beneficial for children, elders, and people recovering from weakness. Making Besan Ka Sheera at home requires minimal ingredients and very little time.

Ingredients
1/8

Ingredients

Besan gram flour, ghee clarified butter, sugar or jaggery, water or milk, almonds cashews raisins, cardamom powder

Prepare the Ghee
2/8

Prepare the Ghee

Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan on low flame.

Roast the Besan
3/8

Roast the Besan

Add besan and roast slowly while stirring continuously until golden and aromatic.

Add Liquid
4/8

Add Liquid

Pour hot water or milk gradually while stirring to avoid lumps.

Cook the Sheera
5/8

Cook the Sheera

Cook the mixture until it turns smooth and thick.

Add Sweetener
6/8

Add Sweetener

Add sugar or jaggery and mix well until fully dissolved.

Flavor and Garnish
7/8

Flavor and Garnish

Add cardamom powder and garnish with chopped dry fruits.

Serve Hot
8/8

Serve Hot

Serve Besan Ka Sheera hot for best taste and winter warmth.

