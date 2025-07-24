Rakshabandhan Special Kaju Katli: How To Make This Festive Treat In 7 Easy Steps
This guide outlines 7 easy steps to make delicious Kaju Katli at home for Rakshabandhan. From grinding cashews to shaping and garnishing the sweets, each step is designed for simplicity and festive flair, ensuring a homemade treat your siblings will love.
Assemble Ingredients
You'll need 2 cups cashews, 1 cup sugar, ½ cup water, 1-2 tsp of ghee, and cardamom powder. Silver leaf (varak) to garnish is optional if you want it for a special occasion.
Crush the cashews.
Ensure that your cashews are dry and at room temperature. Then crush them into a fine enough powder; you don't want to over-process the nuts or you will simply get oil and ruin the final texture of your katli (or burfi).
Make Sugar Syrup.
Combine the sugar and water in a heavy bottom pan, heat on a low to medium heat and stir until the sugar dissolves completely, you want bubbles forming in the syrup which will allow even distribution of the sugar throughout the candy.
Make Cashew Mixture.
When the bubbles start, turn the heat down and add the cashew powder to the sugar syrup and stir continuously until smooth and lump-free. The final mixture is what will create a lai (smooth katli) mixture.
Cook and spice
Now keep stirring until it thickens and begins to come away from the sides of the pan. Introduce the ghee and cardamom for aroma and shininess, and judge the consistency by rolling a small piece into a ball.
Shape
Once the mixture is cooled slightly, knead the dough vigorously! Make sure you grease your hands, and roll between parchment sheets to about ¼ inch thick, be sure that the katli is even and smooth.
Cut & Garnish.
Cut into diamond shapes with a sharp edged knife, decorate with silver leaf if desired, allow to cool completely, and store in an airtight container.