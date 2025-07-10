LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness.

Evening snacks for kids should be tasty, filling, and nutritious to keep them energized after a busy day. The seven snacks ideas strike the right balance between health and flavor, each option is designed to satisfy hunger while keeping mealtime enjoyable and fuss-free. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
1/7

Mini veggies sandwiches

Soft bread field with grated veggies, and a light spread makes for a colorful and healthy snack.  It is perfect without being too heavy.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
2/7

Fruit and yogurt parfaits

It is layered with fresh fruits, creamy yogurt, and sprinkle of granola, both nutritious and fun. Great way to sneak in vitamins.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
3/7

Paneer or chicken rolls

Wrapped in soft rotis or parathas, these protein-packer rolls are a tasty treat. Do add some veggies and dash of sauce for a balanced taste.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
4/7

Veggies cutlets or patties

It a made from masher vegetables and shallow-fried to golden perfection, cutlets are crispy on the outside and soft inside.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
5/7

Stuffed idlis or mini idlis

Give the classic idli a twisty by stuffing it with veggies or cheese. Mini idlis also work great as bite-sizer snacks.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
6/7

Corn and cheese cups

Baked or grilled in muffin trays, these cups combine sweet corn, cheese, and herbs for a fun, gooey snacks.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image
7/7

Banana oats cookies

Naturally sweet and full of fiber, these homemade cookies made with bananas and oats are a healthier alternative to store bought sweets.

Disclaimer: All information provided is just for informational purposes and depends on the taste of the person.

7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness. - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?