- 7 easy to make evening snacks that are both kid approved and parent friendly- from hunger to happiness.
Evening snacks for kids should be tasty, filling, and nutritious to keep them energized after a busy day. The seven snacks ideas strike the right balance between health and flavor, each option is designed to satisfy hunger while keeping mealtime enjoyable and fuss-free.
Mini veggies sandwiches
Soft bread field with grated veggies, and a light spread makes for a colorful and healthy snack. It is perfect without being too heavy.
Fruit and yogurt parfaits
It is layered with fresh fruits, creamy yogurt, and sprinkle of granola, both nutritious and fun. Great way to sneak in vitamins.
Paneer or chicken rolls
Wrapped in soft rotis or parathas, these protein-packer rolls are a tasty treat. Do add some veggies and dash of sauce for a balanced taste.
Veggies cutlets or patties
It a made from masher vegetables and shallow-fried to golden perfection, cutlets are crispy on the outside and soft inside.
Stuffed idlis or mini idlis
Give the classic idli a twisty by stuffing it with veggies or cheese. Mini idlis also work great as bite-sizer snacks.
Corn and cheese cups
Baked or grilled in muffin trays, these cups combine sweet corn, cheese, and herbs for a fun, gooey snacks.
Banana oats cookies
Naturally sweet and full of fiber, these homemade cookies made with bananas and oats are a healthier alternative to store bought sweets.
