7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally
Vitamin B12 is essential for brain functioning, energy and red blood cell formation but many people fall short of it. With a few smart food choices and daily habits you can you maintain healthy B12 levels and feel your best.
Include Dairy Products Daily
Milk, curd, paneer and cheese are excellent B12 sources. One glass of milk provides 1.2 mcg of B12 approx. 50% of the daily need. Curd is also supportive in gut health.
Add Fortified Foods to Your Diet
Fortified breakfast cereals, soy milk and almond milk often have added B12. Always check the label as some provide up to 100% of daily B12 per serving. It is ideal for vegetarians and vegans.
Eat Eggs Regularly (If Non-Vegetarian)
One large egg contains about 0.6 mcb of B12 mostly in the yolk. Having two eggs a day covers over 50% of daily needs.
Include Fish and Chicken (If Non-Vegetarian)
Tuna, salmons and chicken are rich in B12. 100 gram of cooks almond offers about 2.3 mcg of B12.
Use Nutritional Yeast (For Vegans & Vegetarians)
Sprinkle it on pasta, salads or soups for a cheesy flavor and B12 boost. It is easily available and health store and online.
Take Oral B12 Supplements
It is best taken after meals for better absorption. Daily dose of 250-500 mcg of methylcarbylamine or cyanocobalamin is enough.
Improve Digestion & Gut Health
A healthy gut helps absorb B12 from food eat fiber rich foods, curd and avoid excess processed foods or unnecessary antibiotics.