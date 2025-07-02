Live Tv
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
  • 7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally

Vitamin B12 is essential for brain functioning, energy and red blood cell formation but many people fall short of it. With a few smart food choices and daily habits you can you maintain healthy B12 levels and feel your best.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
1/7

Include Dairy Products Daily

Milk, curd, paneer and cheese are excellent B12 sources. One glass of milk provides 1.2 mcg of B12 approx. 50% of the daily need. Curd is also supportive in gut health.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
2/7

Add Fortified Foods to Your Diet

Fortified breakfast cereals, soy milk and almond milk often have added B12. Always check the label as some provide up to 100% of daily B12 per serving. It is ideal for vegetarians and vegans.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
3/7

Eat Eggs Regularly (If Non-Vegetarian)

One large egg contains about 0.6 mcb of B12 mostly in the yolk. Having two eggs a day covers over 50% of daily needs.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
4/7

Include Fish and Chicken (If Non-Vegetarian)

Tuna, salmons and chicken are rich in B12. 100 gram of cooks almond offers about 2.3 mcg of B12.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
5/7

Use Nutritional Yeast (For Vegans & Vegetarians)

Sprinkle it on pasta, salads or soups for a cheesy flavor and B12 boost. It is easily available and health store and online.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
6/7

Take Oral B12 Supplements

It is best taken after meals for better absorption. Daily dose of 250-500 mcg of methylcarbylamine or cyanocobalamin is enough.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image
7/7

Improve Digestion & Gut Health

A healthy gut helps absorb B12 from food eat fiber rich foods, curd and avoid excess processed foods or unnecessary antibiotics.

7 Easy Ways to Boost Vitamin B12 Naturally - Gallery Image

