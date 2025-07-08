LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump Ben Shelton ben affleck COVID
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty

Discover enchanting villages that look straight out of a fairytale. From Swiss Alps hamlets to Japanese old towns, these spots promise timeless wonder.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
1/7

Hallstatt, Austria

Nestled beside a serene lake and snowy peaks, Hallstatt is Austria’s jewel. Wooden alpine houses, flower balconies, and swan-dotted waters make it look unreal. It’s so iconic, China even built a replica. A stroll here feels like stepping into a painting.

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
2/7

Shirakawa-go, Japan

Famous for its gassho-zukuri farmhouses with steep thatched roofs, this village is magical year-round. Snow turns it into a glowing wonderland, especially when lanterns light up the streets. It’s a UNESCO site preserving a centuries-old way of life.

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
3/7

Colmar, France

Often called “Little Venice”, Colmar charms with canals, cobblestone streets, and pastel timber houses. Geraniums spill from window boxes, and medieval architecture abounds. It feels like walking through a storybook from the Brothers Grimm.

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
4/7

Hobbiton, New Zealand

Originally a movie set for The Lord of the Rings, Hobbiton in Matamata became a real-life village attraction. With its round doors, tiny chimneys, and lush hills, it’s a dream come true for fantasy lovers. Guided tours let you step into Tolkien’s world.

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
5/7

Giethoorn, Netherlands

Nicknamed “the Venice of the North,” Giethoorn has no cars, and residents boat along peaceful canals. Thatched cottages line water-lily banks under little wooden bridges. It’s idyllic, silent except for ducks and the splash of oars.

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
6/7

Reine, Norway

Perched in the Lofoten archipelago, Reine boasts red rorbuer cabins against fjords and rugged peaks. In winter, it’s a top spot to see the Northern Lights dance above fairy-tale scenery. Fishing boats bob gently, adding to its quiet charm.

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image
7/7

Bibury, England

In the Cotswolds, Bibury is famed for Arlington Row, a row of stone cottages dating to the 14th century. With lush meadows, grazing sheep, and ivy-covered walls, it’s pure English storybook magic. Even artist William Morris called it “the most beautiful village in England.”

7 Fairytale Villages Around the World: Magical Spots with Storybook Charm & Timeless Beauty - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?