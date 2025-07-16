LIVE TV
  • 7 flattering Haircuts That Look Awesome On Round Faces

7 flattering Haircuts That Look Awesome On Round Faces

Choosing the right haircut can beautifully enhance round face shaped by adding definition and balance. These flattering haircuts not only complement round features but also boost confidence with their versatile, stylish appeal.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
1/8

Long layered with side bangs

Long layers with side bangs create an illusion of length and angles, balancing the roundness of your face adding softness.

2/8

Asymmetrical bob

An asymmetrical bob with one side slightly longer than the other adds sharpness and structure, making your face look slimmer and more defined.

3/8

Textured pixie cut

A textured pixie cut with volume on top draws attention upward, while soft edges keep the look feminine and fresh.

4/8

Shoulder length waves

Soft waves hitting at the shoulders add movement and dimension, breaking up the roundness.

5/8

Long straight hair with middle part

Straight long hair parted down the middle creates vertical lines that slim your face and are a sleek.

6/8

Side wept curls

Voluminous curls swept to one side add asymmetry and balance, giving your round face a stylish look.

7/8

Layers lob

A layered lob that grazes the collarbone offers the perfect balance of length and volume framing your face beautifully.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general purposes only, viewers should take suggestion from an experienced hairstylist.

