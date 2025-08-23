LIVE TV
  7 Foods You Should Never Cook In An Iron Kadhai: Iron Kadhai Cooking Mistakes

7 Foods You Should Never Cook In An Iron Kadhai: Iron Kadhai Cooking Mistakes

Not all foods suit iron cookware. Acidic ingredients like tomatoes, tamarind, lemon, and vinegar react with iron, altering taste and reducing food quality. Dairy-based curries, leafy greens, and pickle preparations also suffer when cooked in an iron kadhai. Knowing which foods to avoid ensures better flavor, healthier meals, and longer life for your cookware.

1/8

Tomato Based Dishes

Tomatoes are acidic and react with iron, releasing a metallic taste and possibly increasing iron content beyond safe limits.

2/8

Lemon Or Citrus Recipes

Citrus fruits like lemon cause a strong reaction with iron, making food bitter and discolored while also damaging the kadhai's surface.

3/8

Curd Or Yogurt Based Curries

Cooking curd in iron cookware alters its taste and texture, making it sour and slightly metallic, which reduces its natural freshness.

4/8

Tamarind Preparations

Tamarind's high acidity reacts strongly with iron, leading to an unpleasant taste and reducing the nutritional quality of the dish.

5/8

Spinach And Leafy Greens

Although rich in iron, cooking spinach in an iron kadhai can lead to excess iron absorption and bitterness in taste.

6/8

Vinegar Infused Dishes

Foods cooked with vinegar react with the kadhai, causing metallic flavor transfer and affecting the overall safety of the dish.

7/8

Pickle Preparations

Pickles require oil and acidic ingredients, when cooked in iron vessels, they react, spoil faster, and turn unpalatable.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

