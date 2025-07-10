7 Free AI Platforms One Should Use To Boost Productivity
AI is everywhere. It transformed how we work, learn and create. Everyone should know how to use these in this fast world. Here are 7 AI Platforms which you use to start using today to boost productivity and creativity. It is also available for free.
ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a free AI used by millions in India for daily productivity and learning. You can use it for writing, coding help, summarizing and learning support.
Google Gemini
Google is integrated with Google services, simple to use and accessible on Android. You can use it for research, translation, visual input or content writing.
Microsoft Copilot
It works directly inside Microsoft tools like word or Excel. You can use this for business writing, Excel or word automation and summarizing documents.
Canva AI Tools
It is great for students and content creators in India. You can use it for graphic designing, image generation or turn text to visuals.
Notion AI
It is free for students; AI tools are trial based or included in plus plans. It is widely used for productivity and learning. You can also use it for task planning, notes summarizing, idea generation and writing.
Perplexity AI
It is used as an AI search engine, which provides fact based answers. It is fast growing among Indian students for academic help. It is also a free AI.
Leonardo.Ai / Playground AI
It is an AI image generation tool popular for branding, social content and creating art.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.