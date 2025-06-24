Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health

Fruits are healthy, but not all combinations are safe. Some fruit pairings can lead to bloating, indigestion, fermentation, and even toxin buildup when mixed incorrectly. Here’s a list of 7 fruit combinations you should avoid to protect your digestion and overall health.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
1/7

Banana + Milk

Though popular in smoothies, this combo can slow digestion and cause heaviness, especially in people with sensitive stomachs. Ayurveda discourages this pairing.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
2/7

Orange + Carrot

This combo may lead to acidity and heartburn due to their clashing acid-base nature, making it tough on the stomach.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
3/7

Lemon + Papaya

Mixing citrus fruits like lemon with papaya can cause hemoglobin imbalance and is considered a risky combo in naturopathy.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
4/7

Guava + Banana

This pairing can trigger nausea, headache, and acidity due to complex digestion and fermentation. Avoid especially in smoothies.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
5/7

Sweet Fruits + Sour Fruits

Combining sweet fruits like mango with sour ones like pineapple can disturb digestion due to differing enzyme activity.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
6/7

Watermelon + Any Other Food

Watermelon should always be eaten alone. It digests quickly and combining it with anything else leads to fermentation and gas.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image
7/7

Fruits + Yogurt

Mixing fruits with yogurt may look healthy but can cause mucus formation, acidity, and reduce nutrient absorption.

7 Fruit Combinations That Can Harm Your Digestion and Impact Overall Health - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?