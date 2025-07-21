LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look

Teej calls for vibrant and traditional outfits that celebrate the festival’s joyous spirit. Each outfit can be beautifully enhanced with traditional jewelry and festive accessories to create the perfect Teej look. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
1/8

Traditional saree with bold colors

A vibrant saree in colors like Red, Green, Orange, or Yellow is a classic Teej Choice. Pair it with traditional jewelry like bangles, jhumkas, and a maang tikka to complete the festive look.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
2/8

Lengha choli with embroidery

A lengha choli with embroidery or mirror work is perfect, and accessorize it with statement earrings and a dupatta draped elegantly over the shoulder.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
3/8

Anarkali Suit in Pastel Shades

These suits in soft pastel shades bring a traditional yet modern vibe. The flowing silhouette adds grace and do pair it with jewelry and a matching clutch.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
4/8

Kurta with Plazzo or Sharara

A stylish kurta paired with palazzo pants or sharara offers both comfort and elegance. This look is great for those who prefer minimal fuss but still wants to look stylish.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
5/8

Ghagra with Crop Top

Try ghagra paired with crop top to make your outfit pop, do wear ethnic jewelry and braided hair with fresh flowers to keep the look festive.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
6/8

Cotton saree with tribal prints

A cotton saree with tribal or block prints is a perfect choice. Pair this outfit with oxidized silver jewelry and a simple bun or open hair.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
7/8

Bandhani or tie-dye outfit

Bandhani prints are synonymous with festive occasion like Teej. Combine it with minimalistic accessories and natural makeup for a fresh look.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The content provided is for entertainment purposes only, the outfits vary due to a person's choice.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?