Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Gorgeous Traditional Dress Ideas To Rock The Festive Look
Teej calls for vibrant and traditional outfits that celebrate the festival’s joyous spirit. Each outfit can be beautifully enhanced with traditional jewelry and festive accessories to create the perfect Teej look.
Traditional saree with bold colors
A vibrant saree in colors like Red, Green, Orange, or Yellow is a classic Teej Choice. Pair it with traditional jewelry like bangles, jhumkas, and a maang tikka to complete the festive look.
Lengha choli with embroidery
A lengha choli with embroidery or mirror work is perfect, and accessorize it with statement earrings and a dupatta draped elegantly over the shoulder.
Anarkali Suit in Pastel Shades
These suits in soft pastel shades bring a traditional yet modern vibe. The flowing silhouette adds grace and do pair it with jewelry and a matching clutch.
Kurta with Plazzo or Sharara
A stylish kurta paired with palazzo pants or sharara offers both comfort and elegance. This look is great for those who prefer minimal fuss but still wants to look stylish.
Ghagra with Crop Top
Try ghagra paired with crop top to make your outfit pop, do wear ethnic jewelry and braided hair with fresh flowers to keep the look festive.
Cotton saree with tribal prints
A cotton saree with tribal or block prints is a perfect choice. Pair this outfit with oxidized silver jewelry and a simple bun or open hair.
Bandhani or tie-dye outfit
Bandhani prints are synonymous with festive occasion like Teej. Combine it with minimalistic accessories and natural makeup for a fresh look.
