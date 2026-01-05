LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Haircare Tips for All Hair Types: How to Prevent Dryness, Frizz, and Damage This Winter Season

7 Haircare Tips for All Hair Types: How to Prevent Dryness, Frizz, and Damage This Winter Season

Healthy shiny hair is something everyone desires, but maintaining it can be tricky with different hair types and climates. Whether your hair is straight, wavy, curly, or coily, following the right care routine can make all the difference. Here are 7 essential haircare tips for all hair types that will keep your locks looking their best.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 5, 2026 12:51:52 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Wash Hair the Right Way
1/8
7 Haircare Tips for All Hair Types: How to Prevent Dryness, Frizz, and Damage This Winter Season

Wash Hair the Right Way

Washing frequency depends on hair type:
Normal hair: 2–3 times a week is ideal.
Oily hair: Wash every 1–2 days to remove excess oil.
Dry hair: Wash 2–3 times a week to avoid stripping natural oils.
Always use lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo suitable for your scalp condition. Avoid hot water as it can damage hair cuticles and cause dryness.

You Might Be Interested In
Condition Regularly
2/8

Condition Regularly

Conditioners help lock in moisture and protect hair from breakage. Focus on the mid lengths and ends rather than the scalp to prevent greasiness. For extra nourishment, consider deep conditioning once a week.

Use Hair Masks Weekly
3/8

Use Hair Masks Weekly

Treat your hair to a nourishing hair mask once a week. Hair masks restore moisture, repair damage and improve softness as it contains Ingredients like keratin, argan oil, or coconut oil work well for all hair types.

You Might Be Interested In
Protect Hair From Heat
4/8

Protect Hair From Heat

Frequent use of straighteners, curlers or blow dryers can weaken hair. Use a heat protectant spray before styling. Opt for air drying whenever possible and keep heat tools on low to medium settings.

Trim Regularly
5/8

Trim Regularly

Regular trims keep hair looking healthy even if you’re growing it long. Trim your hair every 6–8 weeks to prevent split ends.

Eat a Balanced Diet
6/8

Eat a Balanced Diet

Healthy hair starts from within. It Includes protein, vitamins and minerals in your diet for strong, shiny hair. Foods like eggs, nuts, fish and leafy greens are excellent for hair health.

Natural Hair Masks and Oils
7/8

Natural Hair Masks and Oils

Argan oil: Adds shine and smoothness.
Coconut oil: Moisturizes and reduces protein loss.
Aloe vera: Soothes scalp and promotes hair growth.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Results may vary. Consult a haircare professional for personalized advice.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS