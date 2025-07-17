LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond

This gallery captures the sweetest moments shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, showcasing their deep bond and evolving relationship. These images beautifully chronicle their journey of love, laughter, and togetherness.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
1/8

Cozy and candid embrace

Nick and Priyanka share an affectionate moment on a couch- he sits, and she wraps her arm around him, a soft kiss on his cheek.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
2/8

Smiles at a red carpet event

They gaze into each other's eyes on a glamorous runway, genuine smiles lighting up their faces.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
3/8

Elegant Togetherness

Hand in hand and beaming , the couple stands before a lush floral backdrop. They beautifully portrays their unity in each other's company.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
4/8

Intimate whisper

In this pic, Priyanka leans close to Nick, her arm resting softly on his shoulder. Their simplicity shows their deep connection.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
5/8

First week of marriage joy

Their expression reflect the glow of marital bliss. Both are smiling and blushing with their bold looks.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
6/8

Playful birthday kiss

During Nick's birthday celebrations, Priyanka gives a soft flirty kiss to Nick and their daughter stoles the show. This snap shows family joy and affection

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
7/8

Dancefloor glamour

Their joy and elegance shine as they celebrate together in a grand setting. They both are looking stronger together.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and informational purposes only and all the pictures are available online.

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond
7 Heart Melting Photos That Capture Priyanka and Nick’s Sweetest Bond

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?