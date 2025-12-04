7 Hidden Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency That Could Affect Your Health, Don’t Ignore The 3rd Sign
In winter, we usually struggle with issues like waking up feeling fatigued, catching colds more easily, mood swings, and itchy skin. These could be signs of low vitamin levels, which can harm your body. Have a look at the 7 signs your body is showing that you lack vitamin D.
Struggling with Constant Fatigue
Struggling with Constant Fatigue: If you often feel drained, no matter how much you rest, it might be due to a lack of Vitamin D. This can be improved with exposure to the sun, food like eggs and cereals.
Bone or Back Pain
Bone or Back Pain: Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption. Low levels of Vitamin D can lead to weakened bones, joint aches and even more serious bone issues over time.
Frequent Illness
Frequent Illness: Vitamin D strengthens your immune system. Without enough vitamin D, you may become more prone to colds, flu, and infections.
Mood changes or Depression
Mood changes or depression: Vitamin D affects neurotransmitters in the brain. Low levels are linked to mood swings and feelings of depression. You can improve it by light therapy, morning walks, and supplements which uplift mood naturally.
Slow Recovery
Slow Recovery: If you notice that cuts or injuries are taking longer to heal, you might be deficient in vitamin D. It can be improved through adequate intake of vitamin D and zinc to speed up healing.
Hair Loss
Hair Loss: Though hair Loss can have multiple causes, severe or sudden hair loss is sometimes associated with Vitamin D levels. However, it can be enhanced by including protein, iron and biotin in your diet.
Stubborn Fat
Stubborn Fat: Low Vitamin D level also disrupts metabolism, which leads to stubborn fat storage around the belly. It can be improved through Vitamin D supplements and regular exercise for better results.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.