LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Hidden Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency That Could Affect Your Health, Don’t Ignore The 3rd Sign

7 Hidden Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency That Could Affect Your Health, Don’t Ignore The 3rd Sign

In winter, we usually struggle with issues like waking up feeling fatigued, catching colds more easily, mood swings, and itchy skin. These could be signs of low vitamin levels, which can harm your body. Have a look at the 7 signs your body is showing that you lack vitamin D. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 4, 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Struggling with Constant Fatigue
1/8

Struggling with Constant Fatigue

Struggling with Constant Fatigue: If you often feel drained, no matter how much you rest, it might be due to a lack of Vitamin D. This can be improved with exposure to the sun, food like eggs and cereals.

Bone or Back Pain
2/8

Bone or Back Pain

Bone or Back Pain: Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption. Low levels of Vitamin D can lead to weakened bones, joint aches and even more serious bone issues over time.

Frequent Illness
3/8

Frequent Illness

Frequent Illness: Vitamin D strengthens your immune system. Without enough vitamin D, you may become more prone to colds, flu, and infections.

Mood changes or Depression
4/8

Mood changes or Depression

Mood changes or depression: Vitamin D affects neurotransmitters in the brain. Low levels are linked to mood swings and feelings of depression. You can improve it by light therapy, morning walks, and supplements which uplift mood naturally.

Slow Recovery
5/8

Slow Recovery

Slow Recovery: If you notice that cuts or injuries are taking longer to heal, you might be deficient in vitamin D. It can be improved through adequate intake of vitamin D and zinc to speed up healing.

Hair Loss
6/8

Hair Loss

Hair Loss: Though hair Loss can have multiple causes, severe or sudden hair loss is sometimes associated with Vitamin D levels. However, it can be enhanced by including protein, iron and biotin in your diet.

Stubborn Fat
7/8

Stubborn Fat

Stubborn Fat: Low Vitamin D level also disrupts metabolism, which leads to stubborn fat storage around the belly. It can be improved through Vitamin D supplements and regular exercise for better results.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS