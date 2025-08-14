7 Hindi Films That Captured Kerala’s Natural Beauty: Backwaters, Tea Plantations, And Waterfalls
From peaceful backwaters to mist-covered tea estates and dramatic waterfalls, Kerala has long been a favorite backdrop for Bollywood filmmakers. Whether it’s romance, action, or emotional depth, these seven Hindi films used Kerala’s landscapes to elevate their storytelling and visual appeal.
Guru (2007)
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru featured scenes filmed in the serene backwaters of Alappuzha. Traditional houseboats, lush greenery, and calm waters created a poetic setting that enhanced the film’s romantic and emotional tone.
Raavan (2010)
The powerful Athirappilly Falls played a starring role in Raavan. With intense performances by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the dramatic waterfall and dense forest surroundings added raw energy and visual grandeur to the film’s narrative.
Chennai Express (2013)
While known for its humor and action, Chennai Express also showcased Kerala’s Munnar tea plantations. The rolling hills, misty mornings, and winding paths brought a magical touch to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s journey.
Nishabd (2007)
Balki’s Nishabd used Kerala’s quiet hill stations to create a reflective and intimate atmosphere. The soft lighting and lush surroundings added emotional depth to the film’s contemplative storyline.
Baaghi (2016)
Action-packed Baaghi featured fight scenes set against Kerala’s rugged natural beauty. Locations like Athirappilly provided a striking contrast between intense choreography and scenic landscapes, making the visuals both gritty and stunning.
Highway (2014)
Imtiaz Ali’s Highway journeyed through various states, but Kerala’s valleys and palm-lined backwaters stood out. These peaceful settings offered a romantic counterbalance to the film’s otherwise rugged road trip.
Madras Café (2013)
In Madras Café, director Shoojit Sircar used Kerala’s coastal and tropical scenery to enhance the realism of this political thriller. The natural beauty added authenticity and visual richness to the film’s tense narrative.
