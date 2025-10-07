7 Hot & Bold Kareena Kapoor Inspired Traditional Looks That Every Woman Can Wear This Karwa Chauth &Diwali
Karwa Chauth and Diwali are just around the corner, and who gives you a better traditional look to copy than Kareena Kapoor? Bebo often makes headlines for her traditional wear, which she serves with a sexy twist. From deep neck blouses to royal sarees, Kareena Kapoor gives you many traditional looks to turn heads this festive season, including Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Chatth Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
Kareena Kapoor Inspired Traditional Outfits
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor hot and sexy traditional looks that every woman can flaunt this Diwali festival or Diwali Parties.
Kareena Kapoor in Black & Gold Saree
Kareena Kapoor stuns in a black embroidered saree with golden detailing. She paired it with a cropped jacket and a matching draped skirt.
Kareena Kapoor in Ivory Corset
Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous in an ivory traditional outfit featuring an embroidered long skirt with a sweetheart neck corset-style blouse. She paired it with a matching embroidered dupatta and statement gold jewellery.
Kareena Kapoor in Shimmer Saree
Kareena Kapoor dazzles in a pastel lavender shimmer saree with a strapless blouse. She accessorized it with a statement choker and bold earrings.
Kareena Kapoor Blush Pink Saree
Kareena Kapoor looks screaming hot in a pink sequin saree paired with a metallic blouse. Her traditional outfit is perfect for Diwali Parities, or Diwali Festival.
Kareena Kapoor in White Lehenga
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a white, embellished, and embroidered lehenga. She paired it with deep neck blouse and a matching netted and embroidered dupatta.
Kareena Kapoor in Bronze Saree
Kareena Kapoor looks bold in a metallic bronze saree with a modern twist. Her ensemble features off-shoulder pallu drape and sheer gloves.
Kareena Kapoor in Golden Attire
Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a golden anarkali suit with long tail and mirror work design. Her traditional outfit features deep V neckline and a plain net dupatta.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is purely for fashion inspiration purposes. The looks and outfits mentioned are based on celebrity appearances and style choices. We do not intend to promote nudity or offend anyone’s cultural or personal sentiments.