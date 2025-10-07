7 Hot & Bold Kareena Kapoor Inspired Traditional Looks That Every Woman Can Wear This Karwa Chauth &Diwali

Karwa Chauth and Diwali are just around the corner, and who gives you a better traditional look to copy than Kareena Kapoor? Bebo often makes headlines for her traditional wear, which she serves with a sexy twist. From deep neck blouses to royal sarees, Kareena Kapoor gives you many traditional looks to turn heads this festive season, including Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Chatth Puja, and Bhai Dooj.