From Samantha to Sharvari: 7 Hot Bollywood Inspired ‘Deep Neck’ Blouses for Your Karwa Chauth Red Saree
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is almost here, and it’s time ot turn up the heat with some hot and sexy festive outfits. If you’re still searching for a blouse design for Karwa Chauth 2025, then your search ends here. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, to Sharvari Wagh, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday sizzling saree moments with hot blouse design.
Bold Blouse for Karwa Chauth Red Saree
Let’s take a look at Deep neck blouse design for Karwa Chauth that goes well with red sarees.
Sharvari Wagh in Sweetheart Neck Blouse
Sharvari Wagh stuns in a neon red saree with embroidered work. She paired it with a matching blouse with embellished work around the neck and deep sweetheart neckline.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Mirror Work Blouse
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks glamorous in an embellished red saree with a heavy pallu. She paired it with a matching deep-neck blouse with broad sleeves.
Tara Sutaria in Sweetheart Neck Blouse
Tara Sutaria looks screaming hot in a red saree with embroidered work around the border. She paired it with a sweetheart deep neck blouse with full sleeves and embroidered work.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in Sleevless Blouse
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks hot in a plain red saree with a thin border. She goes with a deep sweetheart neck blouse with sleek straps.
Ananya Panday in Deep Neck Blouse
Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in a red ruffle saree with lightweight pallu. She paired it with a plain red deep neck blouse.
Alia Bhatt in Deep V Neck Blouse
Alia Bhatt looks sexy in a red saree featuring a simple skirt and golden work with box designs. She painted it with a plain red blouse featuring a deep V-neck and a golden border.
Avneet Kaur in Embellished Blouse
Avneet Kaur looks stunning in a red saree with white embellished line work. She paired it with a matching embellished deep V-neck blouse.
Disclamier
This photo gallery is purely for fashion inspiration purposes. The looks and outfits mentioned are based on celebrity appearances and style choices. We do not intend to promote nudity or offend anyone’s cultural or personal sentiments.