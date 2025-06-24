7 Hot Kurti Trends to Keep You Cool This Season
With vibrant prints updated cuts and versatile styling options, short Kurtis are making a major come back this summer with a breezy, bold, and beautiful looks.
Going to college? A brunch date? Just a casual day out? – look cool and fashionable with these stylish Kurtis, which you must have in your wardrobe this season.
Spin-Worthy: Flared Peplum Kurti
Adding a touch of drama to the everyday look, this flared short kurti is ideal for brunches, casual dates or even college. Best paired with jeggings or dhoti pants, and then you’re good to go with floral or polka prints for summers.
Effortless Elegance in A-Line Cuts
With their flowy cuts flattering all body types, a-line kurtis are timeless. Paired with ankle length pants for a clean look. These kurtis are best when worn in soft cotton and fabrics in pastel shades or subtle prints.
Fusion at Its Finest: Shirt-Style Kurti
Formal at the top, fun at the bottom, this shirt style Kurti is a gen-Z favorite. Pair it with denim shorts to create endless Indo-western look.
Stay Cool with Sleeveless Staples
A sleeveless Kurti in light use offers a minimalist breathable option for every day wear specially when the sun is blazing and nothing feels better than a breezy cotton. Create an effortlessly desi vibe pairing it with leggings, Jhumka’s and a messy bun.
Boho Vibes Only!
Bohemian Bliss can be created by a breathable cotton or khadi kurti embracing tribal, mandala, or floral prints. Adding on to this, if silver jewelry, sling bag and jutti is added, it creates a wanderlust girl look perfect for travel, college or flea-market halls.
Trendy Crop Kurti Takes Over the Trend
Redefining ethnic fashion for the modern wardrobe are crop kurti designs. Perfect for high waist jeans, they just end above the waist or midriff. Great for college, casual hangout or Indo western fusion looks, they offer a youthful and confident vibe.
Flow into Fashion with Kaftan Vibes
The ultimate blend of comfort and elegance is Kaftan style short Kurtis. Perfect for beach, vacations, casual outing or lounging, Kaftan with loose, airy and stylish fits best with tie-dye and breezy patterns.
Disclaimer: This gallery is for inspiration only. Availability of styles and designs may vary depending on brands, regions, and seasonal collections. Always try before you buy!