7 Indian Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Huge K-Drama Fans
Korean dramas (K-dramas) have not only crossed cultures but has become a worldwide craze and India is not an exception. Their storylines, excellent camera work, and emotionally connective themes have secured them a faithful fan base of millions of viewers.
This does not just appeal to the masses but even the stars of Bollywood and South Indian cinema have publicly declared their affection to these programs. Like the fans, these celebrities are equally addicted to binge-watching romantic comedies to losing track in the fantasy epics.
Their open acceptance has added to the K-drama mania, introducing new audiences to a bright new world of Korean entertainment and showing that, no matter how exotic its original source is, a good story can make itself understood by anyone. Let’s look at the 7 Indian Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Huge K-Drama Fans.
Rashmika Mandanna
A self-proclaimed K-drama enthusiast, she often engages with her fans to recommend shows. Her favorite is "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," which she loves for its deep emotional storytelling.
Disha Patani
Known for her love of Korean culture, she is a huge fan of both K-pop and K-dramas. She has mentioned that she enjoys romantic and fantasy series like "Crash Landing on You."
Ayushmann Khurrana
He has shared that he enjoys watching K-dramas, especially with his wife. He finds them to be emotionally resonant and well-made productions. The actor has revealed in interviews that he enjoys watching K-dramas with his wife and finds them emotionally rich and engaging.
Alia Bhatt
Alia has spoken about watching K-dramas during her downtime and particularly enjoys romantic and fantasy-driven storylines.
Ananya Panday
She has often expressed her love for K-dramas, citing them as her go-to for binge-watching. She is drawn to their heartwarming and compelling romantic narratives.
Shraddha Kapoor
The actress has stated that she loves K-dramas for their unique and heartwarming romantic plots. She also follows several Korean celebrities on social media.
Bhumi Pednekar
A known admirer of Korean entertainment, she has expressed her appreciation for K-dramas. She particularly enjoys series that are driven by powerful and emotional romance.