Korean dramas (K-dramas) have not only crossed cultures but has become a worldwide craze and India is not an exception. Their storylines, excellent camera work, and emotionally connective themes have secured them a faithful fan base of millions of viewers.

This does not just appeal to the masses but even the stars of Bollywood and South Indian cinema have publicly declared their affection to these programs. Like the fans, these celebrities are equally addicted to binge-watching romantic comedies to losing track in the fantasy epics.

Their open acceptance has added to the K-drama mania, introducing new audiences to a bright new world of Korean entertainment and showing that, no matter how exotic its original source is, a good story can make itself understood by anyone. Let’s look at the 7 Indian Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Huge K-Drama Fans.