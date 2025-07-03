Live Tv
  • 7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless

Indian cinema has delivered some mind blowing murder mysteries that are rich in suspense, drama, and shocking plot twists. These thrillers will keep you hooked till the very last frame.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
1/7

Drishyam (2015, Hindi)

When a teenage girl goes missing, Vijay Salgaonkar becomes the unlikely protector of his family. The film unfolds like a chess game, with every move planned in advance. Dhrishyam delivers one of the smartest plot twists in Indian cinema.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
2/7

Ratsasan (2018, Tamil)

A cop-turned-filmmaker is drawn into a horrifying case involving missing schoolgirls. Ratsasan is intense, unpredictable, and truly terrifying with a serial killer twist that leaves you breathless. It’s widely hailed as one of Tamil cinema’s best thrillers.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
3/7

Kahaani (2012, Hindi)

A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata searching for her missing husband but everything takes a shocking turn. Kahaani is filled with deception, emotion, and a climax so unexpected, it redefined Bollywood thrillers.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
4/7

Andhadhun (2018, Hindi)

A blind pianist becomes an accidental witness to a murder or so it seems. With brilliant storytelling, black comedy, and constant twists, Andhadhun keeps the audience guessing at every turn. You won’t know who to trust until the very end.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
5/7

Talvar (2015, Hindi)

Based on the real-life Noida double murder case, Talvar shows the same crime from multiple angles, leaving the audience to decide what really happened. It's a chilling, realistic look at flawed investigations and systemic failure.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
6/7

Game Over (2019, Tamil-Telugu-Hindi)

A wheelchair-bound game developer is trapped in her home as a masked killer closes in. Game Over blends horror, mystery, and psychological drama, keeping viewers on the edge with every new twist and eerie reveal.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image
7/7

13B (2009, Hindi-Tamil)

A family starts watching a new TV show only to realize it mirrors their real lives and foretells the future. 13B mixes the supernatural with a smart murder mystery twist that unravels slowly and shockingly.

7 Indian Murder Mystery Movies With Twists That’ll Leave You Speechless - Gallery Image

