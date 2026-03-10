7 Iron Rich Foods That Help Fight Fatigue and Weakness Naturally

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Iron Rich Foods That Help Fight Fatigue and Weakness Naturally

7 Iron Rich Foods That Help Fight Fatigue and Weakness Naturally

Feeling tired all the time or lacking energy can sometimes be linked to low iron levels in the body. Iron plays an important role in producing hemoglobin, which helps carry oxygen through the blood. When the body does not get enough iron, it can lead to fatigue, weakness, and low energy. Adding iron rich foods to your daily diet can help improve energy levels and support overall health. Here are seven foods that are naturally rich in iron and easy to include in your meals.

Published By: Published: March 10, 2026 16:29:39 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Beetroot
1/8
7 Iron Rich Foods That Help Fight Fatigue and Weakness Naturally

Beetroot

Beetroot is known for improving blood health and increasing hemoglobin levels. It contains iron, folate, and antioxidants that help reduce fatigue and support better blood circulation.

You Might Be Interested In
Spinach
2/8

Spinach

Spinach is one of the most popular iron rich leafy greens. It also contains vitamins A, C, and K that support overall health. You can add spinach to salads, soups, smoothies, or curries to increase your iron intake.

Lentils
3/8

Lentils

Lentils are a great plant based source of iron and protein. They are widely used in Indian kitchens and can be cooked as dal, soups, or salads. Lentils also contain fiber, which helps improve digestion.

You Might Be Interested In
Pumpkin Seeds
4/8

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are small but packed with nutrients. They are a good source of iron, magnesium, and healthy fats. You can add them to smoothies, salads, or simply eat them as a healthy snack.

Pomegranate
5/8

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is rich in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It helps improve blood flow and supports healthy hemoglobin levels. Drinking fresh pomegranate juice or eating the fruit regularly can help boost energy.

Chickpeas
6/8

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are another iron rich food that also provides protein and fiber. They can be used in salads, curries, or snacks like roasted chana. Regular consumption can help maintain healthy iron levels.

Dates
7/8

Dates

Dates are naturally sweet and contain a good amount of iron. They also provide natural sugars that help increase energy levels quickly. Eating a few dates daily can help reduce weakness and fatigue.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant dietary changes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS