7 Janhvi Kapoor Festive Wear Outfits That Are Too Hot to Handle for Gen Zs

Janhvi Kapoor always made headlines with her unique and bold outfits. Recently, she has been winning the hearts of fans with her new movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. We often see Janhvi Kapoor’s bold avatar that turns every event into a red carpet. As the festive season is around the corner and she is the best to take inspiration from.