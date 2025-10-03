7 Janhvi Kapoor Festive Wear Outfits That Are Too Hot to Handle for Gen Zs
Janhvi Kapoor always made headlines with her unique and bold outfits. Recently, she has been winning the hearts of fans with her new movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. We often see Janhvi Kapoor’s bold avatar that turns every event into a red carpet. As the festive season is around the corner and she is the best to take inspiration from.
Janhvi Kapoor Hot and Sexy Festive Outfits
Let’s take a look at Janhvi Kapoor hot and sexy festive wear outfits that you can copy for Diwali and other festivals.
Janhvi Kapoor in Glittery Gown
Janhvi Kapoor looks screaming hot in a glittery silver gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorized it with statement jewellery.
Janhvi Kapoor in Boho Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looks sexy in a beige lehenga with a floral print. Her ensemble includes a deep neck and full sleeves blouse, a lightweight dupatta, and a royal jacket.
Janhvi Kapoor in Pearl Saree
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a white saree with pearl designs on it. She paired it with a deep neck blouse with a multiple pearl necklace.
Janhvi Kapoor in Corset & Skirt
Janhvi Kapoor looks hot in a silver corset top layered with a brown jacket featuring pink ribbons. She paired it with a black skirt with long golden strips.
Janhvi Kapoor in Embellished Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a pastel embellished lehenga with a fish cut design. She paired it with a matching deep neck blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor in White Saree
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a white saree with off shoulder blouse. Her unique saree outfit complements her curves.
Janhvi Kapoor in White Hugging Gown
Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in a white body-hugging gown with embroidered floral print. She accessorized it with diamond rings and earrings.
Disclamier
The fashion choices mentioned in this photo gallery are for entertainment purposes only. We do not intend to objectify or misrepresent the actress in any manner.