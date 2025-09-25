7 Katrina Kaif-Inspired Saree Looks to Brighten Your Navratri Festivities
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif embraced the festive spirit with her glowing Navratri 2025 looks, donning seven elegant sarees that beautifully blended tradition with modern charm. Flaunting her maternity glow during pregnancy, Katrina stunned fans with her radiant appearance, while husband Vicky Kaushal’s support added to the celebration. From vibrant festive drapes to subtle traditional hues, Katrina’s Navratri style set major fashion goals for expecting mothers.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 1
A woman in a pastel floral saree stands indoors, hand on the door frame, under warm lighting, exuding elegance.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 2
Seated woman in an off-white lehenga with heavy embroidery, adorned with big earrings, against a simple tan backdrop.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 3
Woman in an ivory sheer saree and blouse poses gracefully, wearing a statement necklace, against a studio grey background.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 4
Woman in a beige and blue embellished saree stands by a softly lit cream wall, evoking a vintage aesthetic.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 5
This picture shows a woman in a vibrant red saree with paisley design, hands folded, natural greenery behind her.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 6
She's in a mustard yellow saree with white floral embroidery stands outside at night with festive lights in background.
Katrina Kaif-Inspired: Look 7
She's in a mint green embroidered suit with a sheer dupatta stands surrounded by houseplants, glowing in warm golden light.