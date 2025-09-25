7 Katrina Kaif-Inspired Saree Looks to Brighten Your Navratri Festivities

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif embraced the festive spirit with her glowing Navratri 2025 looks, donning seven elegant sarees that beautifully blended tradition with modern charm. Flaunting her maternity glow during pregnancy, Katrina stunned fans with her radiant appearance, while husband Vicky Kaushal’s support added to the celebration. From vibrant festive drapes to subtle traditional hues, Katrina’s Navratri style set major fashion goals for expecting mothers.