  • 7 Magical Winter Destinations For An Unforgettable Family Vacation

7 Magical Winter Destinations For An Unforgettable Family Vacation

Winter is already here, and if you are planning a trip with your family, both in the country and outside India. Have a look at the top 7 places to visit in winter. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 6, 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, Uttarakhand: It is a beautiful place to visit from December to March. The picturesque destination is defined by its sweeping, snow-covered slopes, making it a paradise for skiing and snowboarding.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: With its serene monasteries, frozen lakes, and dramatic mountain views, Tawang is a perfect winter wonderland.

Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands: The ideal escape for those who want to chill from December to April. It is known for its world-class diving and snorkeling and famous sites like Stingray City.

Bahamas
Bahamas

Bahamas: It is a top-tier destination for a winter escape, offering a constant cold temperature not found elsewhere. The perfect time to visit the Bahamas is mid-December to mid-April.

Doodhpathri, Jammu and Kashmir
Doodhpathri, Jammu and Kashmir

Doodhpathri, Jammu and Kashmir: known as the Valley of Milk, it transforms into a stunning, tranquil winter escape within Jammu and Kashmir from December to February.

Khardung La, Ladakh
Khardung La, Ladakh

Khardung La, Ladakh: A perfect time to visit Leh-Ladakh is from December to February. Travelers are greeted with a pristine, snow-covered, silent landscape, where temperatures can go as low as 30 degrees Celsius.

Binsar
Binsar

Binsar: Located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, the best time to visit is from November through February. The key attractions of this place are Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Zero Point, and Zero Point.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

