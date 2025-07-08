- Home>
- Photos»
- 7 Major Bollywood Films That Failed To Impress Audiences in 2025: Lights, Camera, Collapse
7 Major Bollywood Films That Failed To Impress Audiences in 2025: Lights, Camera, Collapse
In 2025 several big Bollywood films flop due to week storytelling, poor execution, and audience disconnect. Some of these movies legged plots and excitement, no star appeal, emotionally engaging and failing to meet expectations. Overall High budget weak scripts, and poor world of mouth were common reasons for their failure.
Game changer
The cast for this movie was Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The movie like clarity and depth with lengthy runtime. High expectations from Ram Charan post RRR, but it didn't meet the expectations.
Emergency
The caste for this movie was Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi. It flopped due to the limiting appeal to younger or apolitical audiences, critics found it preachy and dull. It feel to recreate the dramas like razi or the Kashmir files.
Deva
The cast for this movie was Shahid Kapoor and Pooja hedge. The movie was not entertaining enough and the role of Pooja was sidelined and on the other hand Shahid's performance felt repetitive.
Azaad
The cast for this movie was Ajay Devgan and Richa Chadha. It flop due to the poor screenplay and work order by critics. It was released a long sites stronger titles, got overshadowed.
Loveyapa
Because for this movie was Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan (newcomers). It aimed at Gen Z but felt cringe and with the poor performance and amateur writing.
Auron mein kahan dum tha
In this two best friends was casted Ajay Devgan and Tabu. It got flopped because of its slow, melodramatic, and confusing act. It was built as a romantic drama but the plot lacked emotional punch.
Sikandar
The main cast in the movie is Salman Khan and this movie released in early July release. It is feeling because it released with massive budget and expectations but delivered bland action and weak storytelling. Weavers felt it was style over substance with unrelatable characters.
Disclaimer: all the information provided is taken from the publicly available data. Different people may have different opinion on this so viewers must investigate on their own.