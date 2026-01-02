LIVE TV
  • 7 Morning Routines of Influencers: From Yoga to Breakfast Spreads and Skincare Rituals

7 Morning Routines of Influencers: From Yoga to Breakfast Spreads and Skincare Rituals

Starting your day like a top influencer isn’t just about style, it’s about habits that energize and inspire. Here are 7 morning routines of influencers that you can adapt to boost your productivity, wellness and glow.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 2, 2026 15:19:48 IST
Yoga and Meditation Sessions
1/8
7 Morning Routines of Influencers: From Yoga to Breakfast Spreads and Skincare Rituals

Yoga and Meditation Sessions

Many influencers start their day with 20–30 minutes of yoga or meditation to align body and mind, reduce stress, and set positive intentions.

Hydration Rituals
2/8
Green tea is a healthy drink (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Hydration Rituals

Drinking lemon water, green tea or infused water immediately after waking up is a common practice to kickstart metabolism and refresh the system.

Skincare First
3/8

Skincare First

Influencers swear by a consistent skincare routine including cleansing, toning, serums and sunscreen to maintain radiant skin throughout the day.

Nutritious Breakfast Spreads
4/8
Kickstart your day the healthy way! (Photo: Canva)

Nutritious Breakfast Spreads

From smoothie bowls to avocado toast and fresh fruits and healthy breakfast spreads fuel energy and productivity for the morning.

Morning Workouts
5/8
6 Effective Home Exercises for Full-Body Fitness and Strength (Pc: Freepik representative)

Morning Workouts

Some influencers hit the gym, go for a run or do at home HIIT workouts to energize their body and release endorphins early.

Journaling and Planning
6/8
Finds Your Flow - With Ink, Not Screens (Photo: Freepik image used for representation only)

Journaling and Planning

Writing down goals, gratitude notes or a to do list helps influencers stay organized and mentally prepared for the day ahead.

Digital Detox Moments
7/8
Prioritize Quality Sleep

Digital Detox Moments

Before checking emails or social media, many influencers take 30–60 minutes screen free to focus on themselves, their wellness, or creative ideas.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The routines shared are for informational purposes only. Individual results may vary.

