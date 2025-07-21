LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
  • Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition

Teej is a vibrant festival celebrated by women with great enthusiasm, and applying Mehndi is an essential part of the tradition. The mehndi designs given below are perfect for a quick yet beautiful look. Each design captures the spirit of the festival, combining tradition with personal expression.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
1/8

Traditional Rajasthani mehndi design

This mehndi design is ideal for Teej, including different patterns like peacocks, flowers, and royal elements. It's perfect for women who want a rich and classic look for the occasion.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
2/8

Peacock Themed Design

Peacock is a symbol of grace and beauty, common motif in Teej Mehndi. The elegant curves and feathers make it a stunning choice for a festive, feminine vibe.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
3/8

Minimalist Arabic Mehndi

Arabic mehndi offers sleek, bold floral and leafy patterns with minimal filling. This design is preferred by a person who needs less dense designs, creating striking effect without overwhelming the skin.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
4/8

Full hand bridal style mehndi

Teej is often celebrated like a mini wedding, and a bridal style full hand mehndi fits the spirit. This design is ideal for newly married women or brides-to-be.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
5/8

Circular mandala design

Mandala style mehndi centers around round symmetrical patterns usually placed on the palm. It is clean, spiritual, and deeply traditional. The simplicity of the mandala also allows quick application.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
6/8

Floral Vine mehndi

This style features floral vines running across the fingers and the back of the hand, creating a natural and elegant look. It is ideal for women looking for a blend of simplicity and beauty.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
7/8

Customized teej themed design

Add a personal touch with Teej specific motifs like Swings, women in lenghas, or the moon. They are perfect for making your mehndi stand out in a crowd.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational purposes only, there are many other mehndi designs to try.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Most Beautiful Mehndi Designs to Embrace Tradition

