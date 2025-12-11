7 Most Expensive Players Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction- THIS Player Left Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone Behind

The IPL 2026 retention window has delivered one of the biggest shocks in recent seasons, with franchises releasing some of their most expensive players ahead of the mega auction. A total of 73 players have been released by 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which is scheduled to take place in January. In a stunning turn of events, big names like Andra Russell and Liam Livingstone have been overshadowed by an unexpected star who tops the list of high-profile exits this year.