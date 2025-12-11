7 Most Expensive Players Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction- THIS Player Left Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone Behind
The IPL 2026 retention window has delivered one of the biggest shocks in recent seasons, with franchises releasing some of their most expensive players ahead of the mega auction. A total of 73 players have been released by 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which is scheduled to take place in January. In a stunning turn of events, big names like Andra Russell and Liam Livingstone have been overshadowed by an unexpected star who tops the list of high-profile exits this year.
IPL 2026 Auction Expensive Players
Here is a list of the 7 most expensive players released ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer, who was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been shown the door after a disappointing season with the bat. Across 62 matches, he has scored 1,468 runs at an average of nearly 30 and a strong strike rate of 137.32, including a memorable century and 12 half-centuries. Following his underwhelming performances in the cash-rich tournament, the Kolkata franchise has decided to release him ahead of IPL 2026.
Matheesha Pathirana
Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana. The young pacer, who was retained for ₹13 crore ahead of last year’s mega auction. Matheesha Pathirana has played 32 IPL matches so far, all for Chennai Super Kings, and taken 47 wickets in his career at an average of 21.62 with an economy rate of 8.68. Despite his impactful performances, CSK has decided to release him ahead of IPL 2026.
Andre Russell
Former West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who was retained by KKR for ₹ 12 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, has now been released by the franchise before the IPL 2026 auction. Andre Russell has scored around 2,641 runs at a blistering strike rate of over 173 and picked up nearly 146 wickets, showcasing his value as a dual-threat player. Despite his impactful record, KKR has released him before the IPL 2026 auction.
Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi holds the record as Lucknow Super Giants’ leading wicket-taker in IPL history. The franchise has retained him for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction. Ravi Bishnoi has taken 74 wickets, including best figures of 4/8, while maintaining an impressive economy of around 7.02. Despite being retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 IPL auction, he managed to pick up only 9 wickets in 11 games.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹9 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The young Australian featured in six games during the season, managing to score 55 runs, before the franchise released him on November 15. Jake Fraser-McGurk managed to score just 55 runs in six matches for Delhi Capitals. His limited impact with the bat ultimately led to an early end to his stint with DC.
Liam Livingstone
Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up for ₹8.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The English all rounder is featured in 10 IPL games in which he scored 112 runs. Liam Livingstone has scored around 828 runs, including highest score of 94, and has also contributed with the ball, picking up several wickets with his handy spin. He fall short of expectations despite his proven T20 firepower.
Akash Deep
Akash Deep was acquired by LSG for ₹8 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He went on to feature in six matches for the Rishab Pant-led team, where he managed to claim three wickets. Akash Deep has okayed six matches and picked up just three wickets, struggling to make a significant impact with the ball.
Disclaimer
All statistics, player details, and team decisions mentioned above are based on available reports and publicly accessible information. The data may be updated or revised by the respective IPL franchises or official cricket boards. This content is intended for informational and editorial purposes only.