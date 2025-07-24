  • Home>
7 Most Famous Ganesh Temples Around The World Devotee Should Visit Once

This topic highlights some of the most revered and widely visited Ganesh Temples around the world. It emphasizes their spiritual importance, unique traditions, and cultural significance, offering readers insight to why these sacred sites are cherished by millions.

July 24, 2025
1/8

Siddhivinayak Temple

It is located in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, is one of the most visited and richest Ganesh Temple in India. It attracts over millions of devotees each year.

2/8

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

This temple is located in Pune, and is renowned for its grandeur and the beautifully adorned Ganesh Idol. It is especially popular during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival when it becomes a major pilgrimage site.

3/8

Rockfort Ucchi Pillayar Temple

It is situated in Chittoor district, this ancient temple is famous for its self manifested idol of Lord Ganesha. Many devotees visit to confess sins and seek forgiveness.

4/8

Rockfort Ucchi Pillayar Temple

A hill in Tiruchirappalli, this temple not only offers spiritual solace but also stunning views of the city. It is associated with the legend of Lord Ganesha escaping with the Atma Lingam after tricking Ravana.

5/8

Ranthambore Ganesh Temple

It is located inside Ranthambore Fort, this temple is unique because it receives wedding invitations cards from all over India. People believe that inviting Ganesha to weddings brings good luck.

6/8

Manakula Vijaynagar Temple

This over 500 year old temple is famous for its French colonial era history and elephant LAKSHMI who blesses devotees. This temple is located in Puducherry and draws both pilgrims and tourists alike.

7/8

Ganesh Temple

One of the prominient Ganesh temples, outside India, the Hindu soviety of North America in New York is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It showcases traditional South Indian temple architecture.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes and not to promote anything, viewers may visit there with more detailed information.

