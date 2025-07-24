Isha Ambani’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments: From Traditional Lehengas To Met Gala Glam
Isha Ambani’s, a global fashion icon, has consistently captivated the world with her elegant choices that blend traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary global trends. Her fashion statements reflect not just personal taste but also a celebration of heritage, making her one of the most influential style icons in modern India.
Regal beige floral lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Isha Ambani turned heads in this intricately embroidered ivory lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Featuring textured rosettes and three-dimensional floral work, the outfit radiated luxury and heritage.
Antique gold temple lehenga by Anuradha Vakil
Crafted by designer Anuradha Vakil, this gold lehenga with rich temple embroidery showcased Isha’s love for Indian heritage textiles. Featuring depictions of temples and traditional architecture, it was a standout piece.
Couture Floral trail gown by Dolce and Gabbana
This stunning haute couture piece by Dolce & Gabbana features a nude-toned base embellished with gold and a dramatic hand-embroidered floral trail. Worn during a fashion-forward event, possibly a private gala.
Golden sequin lehenga by Abu Jani
Wearing a full gold sequin lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Isha shimmered in this radiant look during a festive Ambani celebration at Udaipur's City Palace. The outfit featured meticulous mirror and sequin work, paired with other decorative items.
Vibrant Pink bandhani lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Designed by Manish Malhotra, this playful and youthful pink bandhani lehenga brought vibrance and modernity to traditional printworks. Featuring a halter neckline and a flattering drape, she wore this dress on mehndi function.
Met Gala 2023 look, Prabal custom gown and jacket
For the Met Gala 2023, Isha wore a custom Prabal Gurung creation—an intricately hand-embroidered white-and-gold ensemble inspired by Indian craftsmanship. The structured corset and coat were elevated with multi-layered diamond and pearl jewelry.
Champagne slit gown with gold waist detail by Schiaparelli
For a glamorous evening soirée, Isha stunned in this elegant Schiaparelli gown. Featuring a thigh high slit and embellished gold waist, the outfit offered a balance of sensuality and sophistication.
