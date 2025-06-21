7 Most Scandalous Love Triangles in Bollywood Films

Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri

At the top of the list of infamous love triangles is Amitabh Bachchan’s romance involving two leading ladies of his era, Jaya Bhaduri and Rekha. Married to Jaya since 1973, Amitabh was also rumored to have had an extramarital affair with Rekha. Reports even suggested that they secretly married, evidenced when Rekha attended Rishi Kapoor’s wedding wearing sindoor and a mangalsutra. While Amitabh chose to stay with Jaya, Rekha continues to publicly express her feelings for him.