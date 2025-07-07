- Home>
7 Most Successful Father-Son Duos in Indian Cinema Who Ruled Generations With Talent & Stardom
Bollywood has seen dynasties built on talent, legacy, and stardom. From the legendary Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan duo to the action-packed Dharmendra-Sunny Deol partnership, these father-son pairs have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Some passed the torch gracefully, while others carved their own path but all became icons in their own right.
Amitabh Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan
The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is one of India’s most iconic actors, while son Abhishek carved his own space with hits like Guru and Dhoom. They’ve starred together in films like Sarkar and Paa, showcasing great on-screen chemistry. Despite the pressure of Big B’s legacy, Abhishek has held his ground as a versatile performer.
Dharmendra – Sunny Deol
Dharmendra, the original 'He-Man' of Bollywood, passed on his action-hero legacy to son Sunny Deol. With blockbuster films like Ghayal, Gadar, and Border, Sunny matched his father’s success in the 90s. They reunited in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, making them a beloved on-screen duo as well.
Rakesh Roshan – Hrithik Roshan
Rakesh Roshan found success as a filmmaker, and launched his son Hrithik with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which became a mega hit. Hrithik went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with Krrish, Dhoom 2, War, and more. Together, they've delivered several sci-fi and action successes, building a Roshan cinematic universe.
Sunil Dutt – Sanjay Dutt
Sunil Dutt was known for his grace and strength in classics like Mother India and Mera Saaya. His son Sanjay Dutt became the ‘bad boy’ of Bollywood, starring in hits like Khalnayak, Vaastav, and the Munna Bhai series. Despite controversies, Sanjay's career has spanned decades, proving his staying power.
Jeetendra – Tusshar Kapoor
Jeetendra ruled the '70s and '80s with his dancing and energetic performances. His son Tusshar Kapoor, though not as commercially huge, found a niche in comedy with the Golmaal series. He later turned producer and made bold choices like backing Laxmii, carving a unique path beyond his father’s stardom.
Kamal Haasan – Vikram (Chiyan Vikram’s son Dhruv is still early)
Kamal Haasan is a titan in Indian cinema, known for his artistry across languages. His daughter Shruti Haasan is successful too, but his mentor-like role in Tamil industry influenced actors like Vikram, whose son Dhruv Vikram debuted in Adithya Varma. This cross-generational legacy speaks of how talent often runs in families.
Nagarjuna – Naga Chaitanya
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna delivered hits across decades and remains a leading figure in South cinema. His son Naga Chaitanya followed suit with films like Ye Maaya Chesave and Love Story. They’ve even shared screen space in Manam, which was a tribute to their three-generation legacy.