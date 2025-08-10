LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From

India’s handloom sarees are timeless treasures that celebrate the country’s rich weaving heritage. From the regal banarasi and vibrant Kanjeevaram to delicate chanderi, each weave tells a unique story. Owning these seven iconic handloom sarees is like wearing a piece of India’s art, Tradition, and craftsmanship.

By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
1/8

Banarasi Saree- The queen of weaves

Originating from Varanasi, Banarasi sarees are known for their luxurious silk, intricate zari work, and timeless elegance. They are a must have for weddings, festivals, and special occasions.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
2/8

Kanjeevaram Saree- The South Indian treasure

Woven in Tamil Nadu, Kanjeevaram sarees feature vibrant colors, rich silk, and bold temple- inspired borders, making them one of the most cherished traditional drapes.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
3/8

Chanderi Saree- Sheer Elegance

From Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi sarees are light, airy, and adorned with delicate motifs. Their sheer texture and graceful look make them perfect for summer wear and formal gatherings.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
4/8

Patola Saree- The Double Ikat Wonder

Hailing from Gujarat, Patola sarees are handwoven masterpieces using the rare double ikat technique. Their intricate patterns and vibrant colors make them a collector's delight.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
5/8

Tussar Silk Saree- The Golden Beauty

Known for its natural golden hue, Tussar silk from Bihar is elegant, breathable and perfect for both festive and office wear, blending tradition with comfort.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
6/8

Muga Silk Saree- Assam's Golden Jewel

Unique to Assam, Muga Silk sarees are prized for their durability and natural golden sheen, making them heirlooms that last generations.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
7/8

Sambalpuri Saree- Disha's Artistic Heritage

Sambalpuri sarees are famous for their beautiful Ikat patterns and vibrant dyes. Each piece reflects Odisha's rich handloom Tradition and cultural pride.

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

Tags:

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery
7 Famous Handloom Sarees Across India And The States They Come From - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?