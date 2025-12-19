LIVE TV
  • 7 National Parks You Can Travel to This Long Weekend

7 National Parks You Can Travel to This Long Weekend

Plan your long weekend with a trip to 7 stunning national parks in India. Explore wildlife, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities for an unforgettable escape from the city.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: December 19, 2025 11:44:27 IST
7 National Parks You Can Travel to This Long Weekend
7 National Parks You Can Travel to This Long Weekend

Plan your long weekend with a trip to 7 stunning national parks in India. Explore wildlife, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities for an unforgettable escape from the city.

Adventure Awaits: Long Weekend Getaways
Adventure Awaits: Long Weekend Getaways

Plan your long weekend with a trip to one of India’s breathtaking national parks. Explore wildlife, lush forests, and scenic landscapes. These destinations offer a perfect mix of adventure and relaxation.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Famous for Bengal tigers and rich biodiversity, Corbett is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts. Enjoy jeep safaris and nature trails. It’s accessible and perfect for a weekend escape from the city.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam
Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Home to the one-horned rhinoceros and diverse bird species. Go on elephant-back or jeep safaris for a memorable experience. Kaziranga’s wetlands and grasslands make it a wildlife paradise.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Known for its majestic tigers and historic forts inside the park. Evening safaris and photography sessions are a must. Ranthambore combines wildlife adventure with a royal Rajasthani backdrop.

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Famous for mangrove forests and the elusive Royal Bengal tiger. Explore waterways via guided boat tours. The park is a unique ecosystem ideal for nature lovers.

Gir National Park, Gujarat
Gir National Park, Gujarat

The only home of Asiatic lions in the wild. Enjoy jeep safaris and spot leopards, hyenas, and birdlife. Gir’s dry deciduous forests make for a thrilling wildlife adventure.

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Nestled in the Western Ghats, famous for elephants and serene lake views. Opt for boat rides and forest treks. A calm yet adventurous getaway for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

Your Long Weekend Adventure
Your Long Weekend Adventure

These 7 national parks are perfect for reconnecting with nature and escaping the city hustle. Plan ahead, book safaris, and enjoy wildlife responsibly. Your next unforgettable long weekend starts here!

