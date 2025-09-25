7 Navratri Looks Inspired by Abhishek Sharma’s Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal

Check out seven exquisite Navratri 2025 looks inspired by Laila Faisal, the rumored girlfriend of cricketer Abhishek Sharma. These outfits combine traditional Indian ethnic wear with modern fashion sensibilities, perfectly suited for festive celebrations. From vibrant lehengas and elegant sarees to intricate embroidery and contemporary cuts, each look highlights a fusion of comfort and style. Emphasizing festive colors and traditional craftsmanship, these ensembles make it easy to stand out at Garba nights and Navratri events with grace and charm.