7 Navratri Looks Inspired by Abhishek Sharma’s Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal

Check out seven exquisite Navratri 2025 looks inspired by Laila Faisal, the rumored girlfriend of cricketer Abhishek Sharma. These outfits combine traditional Indian ethnic wear with modern fashion sensibilities, perfectly suited for festive celebrations. From vibrant lehengas and elegant sarees to intricate embroidery and contemporary cuts, each look highlights a fusion of comfort and style. Emphasizing festive colors and traditional craftsmanship, these ensembles make it easy to stand out at Garba nights and Navratri events with grace and charm.

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 1
1/6

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 1

Sheer gold saree with sequin embroidery, woman leaning against a pillar, soft curls, elegant party look, festive vibe.

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 2
2/6

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 2

Rich red churidar with zari border, gold clutch, outdoor floral decor, sunlight enhances the traditional elegance and festive spirit.

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 3
3/6

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 3

Bright turquoise blue lehenga with mirror work, sitting on a couch, background of colorful flowers, youthful festive charm shines.

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 4
4/6

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 4

Dark green traditional suit with intricate embroidery, walking on the lawn, house, and lion statue in the background, sunset lighting enhances the style.

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 5
5/6

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 5

Twin images, cream gharara with gold embroidery, heavy choker necklace, regal and classic appeal, suited for sophisticated celebrations.

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 6
6/6

Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Look 6

Peach embroidered lehenga, sleeveless blouse with pearl detailing, open terrace view, playful pose, exudes modern elegance and confidence.

