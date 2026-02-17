7 New Korean Dramas Premiering in February 2026 That Every K-Drama Fan Must Watch
February 2026 is packed with exciting K-drama premieres across major networks and global streaming platforms. From intense thrillers and revenge sagas to heart warming romances and rom-coms. This month’s lineup promises something for every K-drama fan. Here’s a complete look at the most anticipated Korean series arriving this February.
Honour
A powerful women centric courtroom drama. Honour follows three determined lawyers who take on a decades old scandal that threatens their careers and personal lives. As buried truths resurface, they must fight to protect their reputation and uncover justice.
Bloody Flower
This dark and gripping story revolves around a brilliant medical student turned serial killer who claims he can cure incurable diseases. While a desperate father lawyer tries to save him for his sick daughter. A relentless prosecutor is determined to make him pay for his crimes.
Our Universe
Blending humour with emotional depth, the drama tells the story of two reluctant in-laws who are forced to live together and raise their toddler nephew after a tragic accident. Their journey from constant conflict to unexpected family bonding forms the heart of the series.
The Art of Sarah
A stylish psychological mystery, this series follows a woman living under multiple identities whose carefully constructed life begins to fall apart when a murder investigation exposes her secrets. Twists, hidden pasts and mind games make this one of the month’s most talked about releases.
In Your Radiant Season
This emotional love story explores healing and second chances. A successful designer hiding deep grief meets an animator struggling with memory loss and hearing impairment after an accident. Their connection slowly helps them rediscover warmth, hope and life.
Pearl in Red
A long format revenge saga, the drama follows two women who assume false identities to bring down a powerful family responsible for their personal tragedies. As secrets unfold, their quest for justice becomes increasingly dangerous.
The Practical Guide to Love
Closing the month on a lighter note, this webtoon-based rom-com centres on a successful single woman who goes on blind dates with two completely different men. Her chaotic yet relatable journey explores modern dating and the true meaning of love.
