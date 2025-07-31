7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings
Looking for guilt-free munching options? These 7 no-oil snacks are delicious, easy to prepare, and perfect for satisfying hunger pangs without compromising your health goals. Crunchy, flavorful, and oil-free, snack smartly anytime!
Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)
Dry roast in a pan with some spices such as turmeric, black pepper, or chaat masala. They are light crunchies to munch- guilt-free.
Steamed Moong Sprout Chaat
Steamed moong sprouts are mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, lemon juice, and spices. This snack is full of protein and very refreshing without oil.
Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Slice, sprinkle thinly with salt and paprika, and bake until crispy. A healthy way of having an oil-free snack.
Fruit and Nut Mix
Mix dried fruits like almonds, walnuts, and raisins with some chopped seasonal fruits. A fiber and energy-rich snack that is free from oil and sugar.
Oats and Banana Energy Balls
In a bowl, mash ripe bananas and combine with oats and cinnamon. Form into balls and chill. Sweet and filling.
Vegetable Sticks with Hummus
Pair the cucumber, carrot, and pepper sticks with hummus (prepared oil-free from boiled chickpeas with lemon, garlic, and water). A refreshing crunch.
Poha or Dalia Upma (Steamed)
Prepare poha or dalia with water, steamed veggies, and spices sans oil. Something light but filling, to comfort your hunger during the evening.
Disclaimer
This is meant for informational purposes only and should not replace dietary advice from a certified nutritionist or doctor. Individual dietary needs may vary.