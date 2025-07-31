  • Home>
7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings

Looking for guilt-free munching options? These 7 no-oil snacks are delicious, easy to prepare, and perfect for satisfying hunger pangs without compromising your health goals. Crunchy, flavorful, and oil-free, snack smartly anytime!

July 31, 2025
1/8
1/8

Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Dry roast in a pan with some spices such as turmeric, black pepper, or chaat masala. They are light crunchies to munch- guilt-free.

2/8
2/8

Steamed Moong Sprout Chaat

Steamed moong sprouts are mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, lemon juice, and spices. This snack is full of protein and very refreshing without oil.

3/8
3/8

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Slice, sprinkle thinly with salt and paprika, and bake until crispy. A healthy way of having an oil-free snack.

4/8
4/8

Fruit and Nut Mix

Mix dried fruits like almonds, walnuts, and raisins with some chopped seasonal fruits. A fiber and energy-rich snack that is free from oil and sugar.

5/8
5/8

Oats and Banana Energy Balls

In a bowl, mash ripe bananas and combine with oats and cinnamon. Form into balls and chill. Sweet and filling.

6/8
6/8

Vegetable Sticks with Hummus

Pair the cucumber, carrot, and pepper sticks with hummus (prepared oil-free from boiled chickpeas with lemon, garlic, and water). A refreshing crunch.

7/8
7/8

Poha or Dalia Upma (Steamed)

Prepare poha or dalia with water, steamed veggies, and spices sans oil. Something light but filling, to comfort your hunger during the evening.

8/8
8/8

Disclaimer

This is meant for informational purposes only and should not replace dietary advice from a certified nutritionist or doctor. Individual dietary needs may vary.

7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings

7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings - Photo Gallery

7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings - Photo Gallery
7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings - Photo Gallery
7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings - Photo Gallery
7 No-Oil Snacks To Munch On To Satisfy Your Cravings - Photo Gallery

