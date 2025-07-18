LIVE TV
7 Nostalgic Films Re-Releases Of 2025: From Yeh jawani hai deewani to Star wars

In 2025, several iconic films returned to theaters, filing cinema halls with nostalgia and emotional excitement. These re releases reminded audiences of the timeless magic of cinema and the emotional power of shared movie memories. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

It was released in 2013, returned to theaters on January 3, 2025. This movie showed how beautiful memories we can create with our friends by supporting them and living moments of joy and love.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

This movie made a comeback during Valentine's Week 2025 and was loved by fans a lot. This movie showed the love triangle scene in a beautiful way.

Dil To Pagal Hai

This movie re released on Feb 6, 2025, a beautiful love story with unforgettable songs and romance. Fans got crazy with the compatibility between Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Padmaavat

This movie returned just in time for Valentine’s Day 2025, loved by the fans because of the acting of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Jab We Met

This movie was re released on 7th Feb, 2025 and fan's loved the characters Geet and Aditya. Their chemistry definitely deserved a second chance in theaters.

Sanam Teri Kasam

This movie was re released on June 27, 2025, this movie was no doubt loved by many fans because of its iconic songs and acting with the story theme.

Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the sith

The final of the prequel trilogy re released in April, 2025, this movie enhanced cinematic presentation and new generation fans.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only, the data provided is publicly available.

