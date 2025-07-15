LIVE TV
  • 7 Paneer Roll Recipes That Are Perfect For Tiffin Boxes

7 Paneer Roll Recipes That Are Perfect For Tiffin Boxes

Paneer rolls are a go-to when you are short on time but do not want to compromise on health or taste. Here are 7 paneer roll recipes that are easy to make and full of protein.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
1/8

Classic Paneer Tikka Roll

It is cooked in tandoori or tikka masala style. It is rolled with lemon onions and mint chutney in a paratha. One uses marinated paneer cubes with onions and capsicums to make the classic paneer tikka roll.

2/8

Paneer Bhurji Roll

Crumbled paneer sautéed with tomatoes, onions and green chillies. It is flavored with red chilli turmeric and garam masala. It is simple spicy and perfect for everyday lunch boxes.

3/8

Cheesy Paneer Wrap

Soft paneer mixed with grated cheese and sautéed bell peppers. It is loved by kids and ideal for mild spice preferences.

4/8

Achari Paneer Roll

Paneer cubes cooked in Indian pickle-style masala. It is full of spicy and tangy flavours with mustard seeds and hing. It is a zingy twist for spice lovers.

5/8

Chili Garlic Paneer Roll

Add spring onions and bell peppers for crunch. It is an Indo Chinese style paneer tossed in soy, garlic and chili sauce. Rap in a tortilla or roti for a fusion tiffin treat.

6/8

Spinach & Paneer Roll

Sautéed in olive oil with cumin and garlic. It is a healthy mix of crumbled paneer and chopped spinach. It is full of iron, low-oil usage and very tiffin friendly.

7/8

Paneer and Corn Masala Roll

Add kasuri Methi for Aroma and gentle spice sweet corn and paneer in a mild tomato onion curry makes the perfect paneer roll. It is great for non spicy palates or younger kids.

8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

