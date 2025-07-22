LIVE TV
  7 Perfect Hair Looks to Match Your Everyday Outfits Without Trying Too Hard

7 Perfect Hair Looks to Match Your Everyday Outfits Without Trying Too Hard

Casual hairstyles are all about blending comfort with style, enhancing everyday outfits with minimal effort. These styles are practical yet fashionable, helping you feel put together without being overly styled.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
1/8

Messy bun with oversized sweater

A messy bun is effortlessly chic and perfect for a laid-back day. When paired with an oversized sweater and leggings or joggers, the look screams cozy comfort with style.

2/8

Beach waves with denim jacket

Loose beach waves give off a relaxed, carefree vibe that goes perfectly with a simple tee and a classic denim jacket. This combination works well for casual outings like shopping trips or brunch dates.

3/8

Sleek low ponytail with cargo pants

A sleek low ponytail adds polish to a rugged, casual look. When styled with cargo pants and a fitted tank top or cropped hoodie, the result is modern and balanced.

4/8

Half up, half down with a flannel shirt

The half-up, half-down hairstyle is a cute and practical option for casual days. It gives your hair volume while keeping it out of your eyes. Pair this style with a flannel shirt, skinny jeans, and boots or sneakers.

5/8

High ponytail with athleisure

A high ponytail paired with athleisure think leggings, sports bra, and a cropped hoodie gives a sporty, energetic feel. It’s ideal for post-gym errands or an active day around town.

6/8

Braided crown with boho casual

A braided crown or halo braid brings a touch of whimsy and femininity to a boho-inspired casual look. Pair it with a flowy blouse, distressed jeans, and layered necklaces for an effortlessly artistic appearance.

7/8

Straight and sleek with monochrome loungewear

Wearing your hair down, straightened, and sleek looks sharp yet relaxed when matched with a monochrome loungewear set. It strikes the right balance between staying in and stepping out.

8/8

