7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers

These unusual and captivating plants- like the Ghost Orchid, Dracula Orchid and Carrion Plant etc., are known for their strange, often eerie appearances and fascinating survival strategies. From the Ghostly orchids to grotesque allure, each plant showcases nature’s most bizarre and supernatural designs, making them both rare and unforgettable.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
1/7

Ghost orchid

Found in the swamps of Florida and parts of Caribbean, the ghost orchid is a rare, leafless plant that appears to float in mid-air. It is highly prized and elusive.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
2/7

Doll's eye

It is also known as White Baneberry, Doll's Eye gets its creepy name for its white berries with dark pupils. It is native to North America and grows in shady forest.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
3/7

Pitcher plant

These carnivorous plants have deep, tube-like that trap and digest insects. They attract prey with nectar and vibrant colors.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
4/7

Dracula orchid

They are native to cloud forests in Ecuador and Peru, it is framed for flowers that resemble a monkey's face.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
5/7

Bleeding heart

This ornamental plant has delicates heart shaped flowers that "bleed" a droplet of white. It's romantic and haunting appreance has made it favorite.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
6/7

Cockscomb

It is named after its resemblance to a rooster's comb, this vibrant plant blooms in striking pinks, red, and yellows. Its velvety and has an ornamental appeal.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image
7/7

Carrion plant

Also called the starfish flower, this succulent produces large, star-shaped blooms that smell like rotting flesh. The odor attracts flies, making it a bizarre yet fascinating to arid gardens.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

7 Plants That Look Supernatural: From Ghost Orchid To Carrion Flowers - Gallery Image

