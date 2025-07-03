Live Tv
  7 Powerful Lines From the Autobiography Of A Yogi: Trusting In Divine Support

7 Powerful Lines From the Autobiography Of A Yogi: Trusting In Divine Support

Autobiography of a yogi gently reinstalls faith by reminding us that divine support is always near for the sincere seeker. It emphasizes the importance of guru’s guidance and the simplicity of The spiritual path, helping a trust in unseen forces and stay anchored in hope, no matter the outer circumstances.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
1/7

Faith and God can produce any miracle except one- passing over the law of Karma

This line reminds us that while God's Grace is infinite, divine justice still prevails. It reinstalls our trust that all is part of a greater divine plan.

2/7

The divine hand is ever ready to support the sincere seeker

Even when we feel alone this line research as that God supports never wavers. It reignites faith during movements of doubt or spiritual dryness.

3/7

Every sincere prayer is the answer by God- do not always in the way we expect

This line humbles and strengthens us, as it teaches that gods wisdom transcends our limited view.

4/7

Mens eternal quest is to charter The rocks of ignorance that weigh down the soul, to burst its shell of delusion, and to find an infinite freedom

This inspiring statement calls us to look beyond material illusion and remember are soul's divine origin.

5/7

The soul loves to meditate, for in contact with the spirit lies its greatest joy

This gentle reminder draws us inward. Faith blossoms when we reconnect with our inner joy through meditation.

6/7

The guru is the mouthpiece of God

This statement reaffirms the sacred bond between student and spiritual teacher. Through the guru, God's love and light reach directly into our lives.

7/7

God is simple, everything else is complex

This profound truth simplifies our confused minds.

Disclaimer: The content is based on selected spiritual origin from the autobiography of a yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda.

